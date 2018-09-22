Report: Tyler Ulis signing with Warriors instead of Kings, Rockets

The Warriors' crowded depth chart at point guard reportedly got a little more crowded with the addition of Tyler Ulis.

The Warriors still are waiting on Patrick McCaw to sign his qualifying offer, but they reportedly brought in some backcourt depth in the meantime.

The two-time defending champions are set to sign ex-Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to The Athletic and ESPN. Ulis chose to sign with the Warriors over the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, ESPN's Marc Spears reported Friday.

Source: Warriors signing former Suns guard Tyler Ulis to an Exhibit 10 contract. He'll be with them in camp. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2018

Free agent guard Tyler Ulis picked the Warriors over Houston and Sacramento for an Exhibit 10 contract, a source said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 22, 2018

Ulis averaged 7.8 points and 23.4 minutes per game in 71 appearances with the Suns last season. He started 43 games, two of which came in April against the Warriors.

The 22-year-old, whom the Suns drafted in the second round in 2016, figures to have a tough time cracking the Warriors' rotation. Point guards Stephen Curry, Shaun Livingston and Quinn Cook all will be ahead of him on the depth chart, and Ulis' lack of size (5-foot-10, 150 pounds) makes time at the other guard spot unlikely.

That explains his contract, then. An Exhibit 10 deal means that Ulis will receive a bonus of up to $50,000 if he signs with the G-League Santa Cruz after the Warriors waive him, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks' explainer of the deal. Ulis' deal also can become a two-way contract, minus the bonus.

