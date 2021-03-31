Report: Tyler Lockett signs monster 4-year extension with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks continue to make notable moves. Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Tyler Lockett has signed a monster four-year extension in Seattle worth $69.2 million with $37 million in guarantees.

Seattle Seahawks are giving WR Tyler Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, including $37M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

Seattle likely restructured his 2021 salary to keep his cap hit manageable. This is the second major wide receiver contract this offseason and it's very comparable to what Kenny Golladay received from the Giants ($72 million with $40 million in guarantees).

In 2020, Lockett became the first Seahawks receiver to ever catch 100 passes in a single season. He racked up 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns in the process. He and DK Metcalf will continue to be the focal points of Seattle's passing game for years to come.

Lockett has the versatility to excel underneath while still having the speed to take the top off of a defense. He regularly makes contested catches and has exceptional body control near the boundary. Seattle's main focus in 2021 -- and this is likely more of a team thing than a Lockett thing -- is to ensure that Lockett doesn't have such egregious fluctuations in his production from game-to-game.

Eight of Lockett's 10 touchdowns last season came in three games. He also only had four games with at least 70 yards receiving. Shane Waldron will likely find a way to keep Lockett's production more consistent. He's far too good a player to go M.I.A. so regularly, especially now that the team has invested such a significant amount in him.

Story continues

Lockett is as good a guy you could ever want in your locker room, and there was no way Seattle was going to let him walk at any point.

Quarterback Russell Wilson shared how happy he is that Lockett got the extension and that he will be with him for the future.

The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!!

You deserve it all! Love you bro! 💪🏾🙌🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 31, 2021

This was an extension many expected to come this offseason with Lockett previously entering the final year of his contract in 2021.

Lockett was originally a third-round pick in 2015. In six seasons, he has amassed 376 catches for 4,892 yards and 37 touchdowns. He will turn 29 in September.