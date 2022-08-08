Report: Tyler Linderbaum dealing with a Lisfranc injury

Ravens first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum has been out of practice recently with a foot injury that head coach John Harbaugh called “not a serious thing” last week, but a report on Monday indicates the center is dealing with an injury that has sidelined some players for extended periods.

NFL Media reports that Linderbaum has a Lisfranc injury. Linderbaum has not suffered a rupture and is believed to be suffering from a sprain that would allow him to return to the field. Linderbaum had a similar injury while at Iowa that he was able to play through.

Linderbaum is expected to have more tests, but, for now, the Ravens are optimistic that he will be back in time for the start of the regular season at the latest.

He won’t be available for the preseason opener this week, but the Ravens aren’t planning to play a number of their first-stringers so he’ll have plenty of company on the inactive list.

