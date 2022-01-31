Report: Tyler Higbee avoided significant damage with knee injury

The Rams had to play most of Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers without starting tight end Tyler Higbee.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it doesn’t sound like Higbee’s injury will keep him out for too long.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Higbee appears to have avoided any significant damage with the knee injury. But Higbee’s availability for Super Bowl LVI is uncertain at this point.

Higbee had to exit Sunday’s contest in the first quarter and did not return.

Higbee caught 61 passes for 560 yards with five touchdowns during the regular season. He had nine receptions for 115 yards in Los Angeles’ three playoff wins this year.

The Rams are thin at tight end. Kendall Blanton filled in admirably for Higbee during Sunday’s game as the only other active player at the position. Blanton caught five passes for 57 yards in the victory. He had only four receptions for 37 yards during the regular season.

Los Angeles also has Brycen Hopkins on its active roster at tight end.

