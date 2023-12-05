Report: Tyler Buchner is headed back to Notre Dame

What’s old is new again at Notre Dame.

Former Fighting Irish starting quarterback Tyler Buchner, who transferred to Alabama last spring, is transferring back to continue his athletic career at Notre Dame.

Just it won’t be on the football field.

Buchner, who was a star lacrosse player as well as quarterback in high school, will be back at Notre Dame but this time as a member of the national powerhouse lacrosse program.

Terry Foy of Inside Lacrosse first had the news on Monday.

I’m told that Buchner will finish the Bama football season with the team (as has been reported in multiple outlets), then intends to return to Notre Dame, where he’ll join the defending @NCAALAX champions @NDlacrosse in time for the 2024 season. https://t.co/RNY6JGiwps — Terry Foy (@TerenceFoy) December 5, 2023

So realistically speaking, Buchner could win a national championship in football with Alabama next month, transfer to Notre Dame, and win a national championship in a different sport in the spring.

Welcome back, kid!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire