Bills kicker Tyler Bass has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $21 million with $12.3 million guaranteed, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

Bass was entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make a $1 million base salary.

In three seasons, Bass has made 83 of 97 field goals (85.6 percent) and 156 of 160 extra points (97.5 percent).

He kicked in 16 games last season and went 27-of-31 on field goals and 48-of-50 on PATs.

The Bills used a sixth-round pick on Bass in 2020, acquiring him from the Browns.

Report: Tyler Bass agrees to extension with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk