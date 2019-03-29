Report: Tye Lue called Luke Walton about Lakers coaching rumors

Luke Walton, most expect, will be out as Los Angeles Lakers coach sometime this summer. LeBron James reportedly isn’t a fan, and the team has missed the playoffs despite big expectations.

Rumors have swirled about who might replace Walton, with Jason Kidd and Ty Lue grabbing recent headlines. Kidd apparently isn’t on the top of L.A.’s list, but Lue could be a serious consideration. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach is reportedly a favorite of LeBron.

But according to a recent story, Lue has reached out to Walton to tell him that he hasn’t had contact with the Lakers yet.

Via the Athletic:

Lue recently called Walton to assure him that the Lakers had not contacted him about a potential head coach opening, a source close to the situation said. The source said Lue told Walton that if he was contacted by someone in the organization he would let the Lakers coach know out of “courtesy and friendship.” Walton and Lue have a warm relationship. Both won championships as players with the Lakers. Over breakfast during the Las Vegas Summer League last year, the former Cavaliers coach offered Walton suggestions on how to succeed in coaching James.

Walton is still coaching as much as he can with this few games left in the season. Who the Lakers pick is going to be incredibly important to the final three seasons of LeBron’s contract. Their current rumored candidates aren’t much to shake a stick at, and L.A.’s front office has seemed in over its head several times in their short tenure already.

Don’t hold your breath.