Report: Two Suns test positive for coronavirus

A Western Conference playoff team reportedly had four player test positive for coronavirus.

The Suns – who are outside playoff position but among the 22 teams set to resume at Disney World – also had coronavirus diagnoses.

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

Two Phoenix Suns players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources have informed The Arizona Republic. The positive tests led to Suns temporarily shutting down voluntary workouts at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, sources say.

Expect more of these reports in coming days. The coronavirus pandemic presents danger throughout the country. Obviously, NBA players are not exempt.

It’s good they’re being tested and this is being detected. Hopefully, it was before the virus spread further.

The goal is for players with coronavirus not to enter the bubble at Disney World. Once inside the bubble, testing ramps up to ensure any coronavirus infiltration doesn’t spread.

Is this plan safe? Experts think so. But players can decide their own risk tolerance. They’re the ones who must actually face these conditions.

But I know this: The conditions outside the bubble aren’t so great, either.

