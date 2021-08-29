Report: Two potential outcomes for Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr.’s injury

Two potential outcomes here for #Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. If the surgery is a Meniscectomy then he will be out 2-4 weeks. If the surgery is a Meniscus Repair he will be out for the season, RTP 6-8 months. https://t.co/SGD4ELM2Qo — Mario Pilato (@PFF_Mario) August 29, 2021

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a meniscus injury and he will undergo surgery, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Smith’s injury creates two possible outcomes, according to PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato: Smith will either be out 2-4 weeks if the surgery is a Meniscectomy and will be out for 6-8 months if the surgery is a Meniscus Repair.

There are no reports as to which surgery Smith will get. However, the Vikings needed Smith to not only be available quite often this year, but potentially break out and be a key member of the Vikings offense.

With longtime Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph departing for the Giants this offseason, Minnesota does not have the depth to sustain an injury to that position group. To make matters worse, Tyler Conklin, the team’s second tight end, is also injured.

Although, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune has the sense that Conklin’s absence has been a more of a caution.