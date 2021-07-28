Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard made his trade demand public Tuesday night.

Two playoff teams didn’t waste time in calling the Dolphins to inquire about a trade for the All-Pro player, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, and “others have, too.”

Howard, who said he reported to training camp only to avoid the $50,000 daily fines for a holdout, practiced fully Wednesday, per Rapoport.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he believes “there’s a way” to work things out with Howard.

Howard is unhappy that his $15.05 million average per season is only sixth-highest in the NFL and is second at the position on his own team behind Byron Jones‘ $16.5 million annual average. Howard signed a five-year, $75.25 million extension with the Dolphins in 2019 and since has changed agents.

Howard, 28, led the league with 10 interceptions in 2020 and earned first-team All-Pro for the first time. He has 22 interceptions and 55 pass breakups in 56 career games.

Report: Two playoff teams called Dolphins to inquire about Xavien Howard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk