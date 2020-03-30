Report: Two Huskies land pre-draft interviews with San Francisco 49ers

Oregon's Justin Herbert isn't the only draft prospect from the Pacific Northwest on teams' radars ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, the San Francisco 49ers recently spoke with University of Washington tight end Hunter Bryant and running back Salvon Ahmed via Facetime.

As a junior, Bryant caught 52 passes for 825 receiving yards and had three touchdowns in 12 games. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors and was named All-America First Team by The Athletic, All-America Third Team by Phil Steele and a finalist for the John Mackey Award.

The Washington native is currently expected to be a high second-round pick.

Ahmed had 188 carries for 1,020 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns in 2019 and garnered All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention for the second time in his Husky career. He is believed to be day two or day selection come April.

Bryant and Ahmed join quarterback Jacob Eason and offensive tackle Trey Adams as Dawgs hoping to hear their name called on draft day.

Despite coronavirus concerns, the NFL Draft is expected to go on as scheduled from April 23-25.

