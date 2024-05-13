Report: Two former top picks could be waived by the Vikings

Most Minnesota Vikings fans want to forget about the 2022 NFL Draft. While fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans and fifth-round selection Ty Chandler have shown some promise — the first two picks have been highly disappointing.

Pioneer Press writer Charley Walters recently wrote a column, and he expects the Vikings to waive first-round pick Lewis Cine and second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr.

“Former Vikings 1st-round safety bust Lewis Cine, because he’s guaranteed $4 million over the next two seasons, is untradeable. It’s likely he’ll get waived in training camp. If a team were to claim him, it would be responsible for the $4 million. After clearing waivers, some team might be willing to sign him as a FA. A 2nd-round pick, CB Andrew Booth, who is guaranteed $900,000 next season, seems close to being done as a Viking.”

Cine was the 32nd overall pick by the Vikings out of Georgia. He suffered a leg fracture in Week 2 of his rookie year and has hardly been on the field since. Cine was a healthy scratch from the lineup most of last season. He has one career tackle for the Vikings during his two NFL seasons.

Booth Jr., on the other hand, has shown a little promise, but for a second-round pick, he’s been mostly disappointing. Although he appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings last season, Booth Jr. registered just eight tackles and one pass deflection. According to PFF, he was 11th on Minnesota last year with a 69.1 coverage grade.

Time could be ticking for the top two Vikings’ picks of the 2022 NFL Draft.

