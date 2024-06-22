Report: Two fans struck by lightning during weather delay near 2024 Travelers Championship

The third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, was suspended at 3:30 p.m. ET due to a dangerous weather situation — the final group of Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa was through six holes when the horn blew.

During the delay, two people near the tournament were struck by lightning. According to BreakingNowCT on X/Twitter, both people are conscious and alert and were transported to the hospital.

The media were told the tournament would not resume before 5:30-6 p.m. ET. The PGA Tour wants to play golf Saturday to make Sunday a shorter day for the players — this is the third event of a signature event-major championship-signature event stretch.

🚨2 People on site were reportedly struck by lightning at TPC River Highlands, both conscious and transported to hospital. Everyone out there – stay safe! Play remains suspended. (Via @BreakingNowCT / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/cEk2fkCfe9 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek