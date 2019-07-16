Report: After two-year, $21 million deal falls apart, Knicks signing Reggie Bullock for less than room exception

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Reggie Bullock agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract with the Knicks.

He’ll get far less.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

A health issue became apparent before the original deal was finalized. So, New York used nearly all its remaining cap space on Marcus Morris, who got a one-year, $15 million contract.

That left only the $4,767,000 room exception available for Bullock.

And he won’t get even get all that.

Ian Begley of SNY:


Marc Berman of the New York Post:


That’s a tough turn for Bullock. Less than the room exception and a team option – man. I wonder how much more, if any, Bullock got than his minimum ($2,028,594).

But David Bauman sure sounds pleased with the process. If his agent isn’t slamming the Knicks, Bullock hopefully also feels treated fairly.

This significant drop in salary sure signals major health concerns.

What to Read Next