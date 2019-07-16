Report: After two-year, $21 million deal falls apart, Knicks signing Reggie Bullock for less than room exception

Reggie Bullock agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract with the Knicks.

He’ll get far less.

A health issue became apparent before the original deal was finalized. So, New York used nearly all its remaining cap space on Marcus Morris, who got a one-year, $15 million contract.

That left only the $4,767,000 room exception available for Bullock.

And he won’t get even get all that.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Reggie Bullock has signed a 2-year deal with the Knicks for less than the $4.7 million exception. His agent, David Bauman, says the “Knicks were fantastic through this process.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 16, 2019





Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Reggie Bullock has signed an agreement with Knicks for two years with a team option for second year, per source. The reworked deal has him taking less than the $4.8M room exception. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) July 16, 2019





That’s a tough turn for Bullock. Less than the room exception and a team option – man. I wonder how much more, if any, Bullock got than his minimum ($2,028,594).

But David Bauman sure sounds pleased with the process. If his agent isn’t slamming the Knicks, Bullock hopefully also feels treated fairly.

This significant drop in salary sure signals major health concerns.