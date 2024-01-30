Report: Twins trading former All-Star INF Jorge Polanco to Mariners

Jorge Polanco is reportedly joining the Seattle Mariners. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins are trading former All-Star infielder Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday.

In return, the Mariners are sending MLB pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa to Minnesota alongside pitching prospect Darren Bowen and outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez, per the report. MLB.com ranks Gonzalez as the No. 79 prospect in baseball and Seattle's third-ranked prospect.

Polanco, 30, has played his entire eight-season MLB career with the Twins. He made an All-Star game in 2019. A career .269/.334/.446 hitter, Polanco has averaged 14 home runs, 55.9 RBI and 6.4 stolen bases per season. He hit a career-high 31 home runs in 2021.

Ankle, knee and hamstring injuries limited Polanco to 80 games in 2023. He was productive when available while slashing .255/.335/.454 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and six stolen bases. Polanco has played at second base and shortstop with the Twins with his last three seasons spent primarily at second base. He made the All-Star team in 2019 while playing shortstop.

The Twins have infield depth highlighted by rising second-year infielder Edouard Julien that allowed them to make the deal. Julien is a candidate to take over second-base full time after slashing .263/.381/.459 with 16 home runs, 37 RBI and three stolen bases in 109 games as a rookie in 2023.