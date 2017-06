The Twins have inked pitcher Dillon Gee to a minor league contract, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Gee, 31, briefly pitched for the Rangers, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 17 hits with six walks and 10 strikeouts in 13 innings across one start and three relief appearances. The Rangers designated him for assignment on Friday and he became a free agent on Sunday.

Gee will report to Triple-A Rochester and serve as pitching depth for the Twins.

