Report: Twins have asked Reds about availability of Raisel Iglesias

In their quest to add bullpen help, the Twins have inquired with the Reds about the availability of Raisel Iglesias, Jon Morosi reports.

Iglesias, 27, is signed for the next three seasons at a total of $14.5 million, though he can choose to opt out in any season in which he is eligible for arbitration. This past season, he finished with a 2.49 ERA, 28 saves, and a 92/27 K/BB ratio over 76 innings.

The Twins’ bullpen combined for a 4.40 ERA, the 22nd-worst mark out of 30 teams during the 2017 regular season. The bullpen’s collective strikeout rate, 19.8 percent, was second-lowest in baseball and the ‘pen combined to allow 83 home runs, the fifth-highest total. Adding Iglesias, or a similarly skilled reliever, would go a long way towards creating stability.

