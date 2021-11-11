Report: Tua Tagovailoa won't start vs. Ravens with lingering finger injury

Tua Tagovailoa won't start Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Jacoby Brissett will start for Dolphins tonight, sources tell me. Tua will backup still recovering from fractured middle finger. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 11, 2021

The Dolphins quarterback is not ready to return from a broken bone on the middle finger on his throwing hand, meaning backup Jacoby Brissett will get a second straight start in his place.

Tagovailoa warmed up before Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, but was sidelined prior to kickoff because of the injury. He acted as the team's emergency quarterback, and appears to be on the same track vs. the Ravens.

Thursday will mark the fifth missed start by Tua Tagovailoa this season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Brissett completed 26-of-43 attempts for 244 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Miami's 17-9 win over Houston. The 2-7 Dolphins lost seven straight games prior to Sunday's win. The 6-2 Ravens will look to maintain their AFC North lead in Thursday's game.

Thursday will mark Tagovailoa's fifth miss start in 2021 after rib fractures sidelined him earlier in the season.