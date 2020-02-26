Report: Tua Tagovailoa’s medical check “looked great”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Monday that he expects to be fully cleared to return from his hip injury on March 9 and nothing from his medical check at the Scouting Combine appears to contradict that belief.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the examinations showed that everything “looked good” with the hip that he dislocated and fractured during the 2019 season. Per the report, Tagovailoa’s MRIs were clean, the fracture has healed and blood flow in the hip is good.

Once Tagovailoa is cleared, he’s expected to hold a workout for teams to show that his on-field abilities haven’t been affected by his time on the sideline. He said Monday that he’s been “throwing a good amount” already and all of his activities should continue to progress as he gets closer to the draft.

Tagovailoa’s injury history will likely continue to be a discussion topic among teams considering the quarterback, but it seems unlikely he’ll be falling too far down the draft board if all continues to unfold as the quarterback suggested on Monday.