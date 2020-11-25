Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show up on the injury report Wednesday for any kind of injury from the six sacks he took Sunday.

Instead, Tagovailoa was on the injury report with a thumb injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Tagovailoa jammed his left thumb on a helmet in practice Wednesday. Tagovailoa is left-handed, so it’s his throwing thumb.

However, Pelissero adds that “early indications are it’s nothing serious.”

The Dolphins list him as limited.

Tagovailoa has started the past four games, earning his first start after the team’s bye week. But the Dolphins’ original bye week was Week 11, so it is not unreasonable to wonder whether the Dolphins’ original plan was for Tagovailoa to make his first start against the Jets in Week 12.

He has six touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Dolphins are 3-1 in his starts, but Tagovailoa has struggled in two of four starts with fewer than 100 yards passing. He went 11-of-20 for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos before Brian Flores benched Tagovailoa in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday.

Tagovailoa is expected to start Sunday against the Jets . . . assuming he is healthy.

Report: Tua Tagovailoa jammed left (throwing) thumb in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk