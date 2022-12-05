Report: Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle injury not believed to be significant, he’s expected to start in Week 14

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s loss to the 49ers late in the fourth quarter and was announced as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Tagovailoa said he was feeling as good as he could after a game, though he admitted he had to undergo some more tests.

But word has now emerged that there isn’t much concern about Tagovailoa going forward.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Tagovailoa’s ankle injury is not believed to be significant and Tagovailoa could have re-entered the game had it not been out of reach. Tagovailoa is expected to start the Week 14 matchup against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Tagovailoa left the game after he was strip-sacked by Nick Bosa and the loose ball was returned for a touchdown with 1:53 left in the contest. The quarterback had a rough day against the 49ers defense, finishing 18-of-33 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Before Sunday’s game, Tagovailoa had not thrown a pick since September.

