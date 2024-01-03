Report: True freshman phenom DJ Hicks returning to Texas A&M for next season

Texas A&M phenomenal freshman defensive lineman David “DJ” Hicks Jr. is reportedly returning to Kyle Field for his true sophomore season in Bryan-College Station.

According to a report from Landy Rosow, Rivals’ Texas A&M recruiting insider & writer, Hicks will not be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and intends to play for new head Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his staff in 2024.

Hicks will work directly with Sean Spencer, who was hired from Florida to coach the defensive line. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound native of Katy, Texas graduated from Paetow High School last year.

He committed to Texas A&M as a 5-star recruit who was ranked amongst the top 15 players in the country. According to 247Sports, Hicks was the No. 1 player from the Lone Star State in the Class of 2023. He was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game and Polynesian Bowl.

Hicks played in 11 games for the Aggies this season, tallying 13 tackles (6 solo), 2 tackles for a loss of yards and 1 sack. He racked up 2 tackles during the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 against No. 20 Oklahoma State.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire