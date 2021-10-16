REPORT: True Freshman Caleb Williams to make first start for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the TCU Horned Frogs

After a long week of speculation and at times drama, we finally have an answer at quarterback.



Per Jason Kersey of The Athletic, it will be true freshman Caleb Williams getting the start when the Sooners take the field tonight against TCU.

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams era is on tap. Williams will start the No. 4 Sooners’ 6:30 p.m. CT home game against TCU, according to a source close to the program. Williams becomes the first true freshman starting quarterback for Oklahoma since Cale Gundy in 1990. Gundy is the Sooners co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach. – Kersey

In the opening moments of the broadcast on ABC, it was confirmed that Williams would indeed be making his first career start for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Lincoln Riley was reluctant to name a starter, likely trying to maintain a competitive edge over Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs.

After Spencer Rattler was pulled following two first half turnovers in the Red River Showdown, true freshman Caleb Williams came in and helped orchestrate a thrilling Sooners comeback.

Caleb Williams proved to be more comfortable behind the Oklahoma Sooners offensive line and provided a big-play connection with star wide receiver Marvin Mims that changed the trajectory of the Sooners matchup in the Red River Showdown.

Against a TCU team who ranks 116th in the nation against the run, Caleb Williams should have ample opportunity to create big plays with his legs in addition to what he can do in the passing game.

It’s a new era for Oklahoma football as the true freshman takes over for the Sooners at quarterback.

