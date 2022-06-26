Report: Troy Tulowitzki will not return to Texas next season

Texas baseball is going to look drastically different in 2023.

The Longhorns will likely be forced to replace double-digit key contributors from this season’s squad including All-Americans Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly.

The coaching staff is also going through a major shake-up. David Pierce decided to let go of pitching coach Sean Allen at the end of the season after the Texas pitching staff struggled with consistency most of the year.

Volunteer assistant coach Troy Tulowitzki is also heading out the door.

SCOOP: Troy Tulowitzki, the leading candidate for the @USC_Baseball job, has decided not to be the #Trojans' head coach. Tulowitzki also will not rejoin @TexasBaseball for the 2023 season. He spent three seasons with the #Horns, and #USC's search continues. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 26, 2022

Tulowitzki did fantastic in his role helping take Texas’ offense to new heights over the past couple of seasons. The Longhorns broke nearly every offensive stat in school history this season en route to a second straight College World Series trip.

Tulo played a huge role in the development of the Texas infielders from a defensive standpoint. Texas finished with a top-five fielding percentage in back-to-back seasons.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.