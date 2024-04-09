Report: Troy Brown garnering interest for college WR coach position

Former New England Patriots assistant Troy Brown was on the Arizona State campus and is reportedly a candidate to replace Ra’Shaad Samples as the new wide receivers coach, per Noah Furtado of 247 Sports’ SunDevilSource

Brown has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Patriots’ coaching staff.

He was the running backs coach and kick returners coach in 2020, before serving in the role of kick returners and wide receivers coach from 2021-2023. He has remained on the New England staff, despite the organization hiring Tyler Hughes and Tiquan Underwood to coach wide receivers.

Brown has a long history with the Patriots as a player before he took up coaching. He was a decorated member of the team for 15 seasons and inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2012.

Although Brown is technically still a member of the New England staff, it appears that he is garnering interest elsewhere. Things move fast in football circles, and it appears this situation is one of those cases.

