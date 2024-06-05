Report: Tristan Wirfs is expected to attend Buccaneers minicamp

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk face fines of more than $100,000 for skipping their teams' mandatory minicamps this week, but it looks like Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs has decided on a different course of action.

The two wideouts and Wirfs all skipped voluntary work this offseason as they pushed for contract extensions with their teams. While the wideouts continued that push beyond the voluntary portion of the calendar, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports that Wirfs is expected to rejoin the Bucs for next week's minicamp.

It's not known what level of participation, if any, Wirfs will have in any of the team's practice sessions.

Wirfs is set to play out the season on his fifth-year option. He will make $18.244 million under the terms of that deal.