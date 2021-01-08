Report: Tristan Thompson among three Celtics facing minimum one-week quarantine

Report: Three C's players facing minimum one-week quarantine originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' depth will be significantly tested over the next week.

Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams all are facing a minimum seven-day quarantine due to NBA health and safety protocols, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday.

Charania initially included Carsen Edwards on that list, but the young guard will be able to play, per the Celtics.

Further update: Celtics say Carsen Edwards is listed available and was not a close contact trace. Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams will be required to quarantine for at least seven days. https://t.co/obp7OTRzij — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2021

According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, Robert Williams tested positive for COVID-19, and Thompson and Grant Williams are being subject to contact tracing.

According to a league source, Robert Williams was the lone Celtics player to test positive for COVID-19 and has been asymptomatic. Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams are out for contact tracing. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 8, 2021

Thompson, Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Edwards were listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden.

If Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams are sidelined for seven days, they'll miss Boston's next four contests at minimum: vs. Washington, vs. the Miami Heat, at the Chicago Bulls and at the Orlando Magic.

Point guard Jeff Teague also is questionable Friday due to a left ankle injury that has kept him out of the Celtics' last two games.

If Teague can't go, here's the full list of players who could suit up for the Celtics on Friday:

Guards: Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters

Wings: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye, Aaron Nesmith

Bigs: Daniel Theis, Tacko Fall

That's not ideal, although Celtics fans may be excited to see Pritchard and Fall get more playing time.

The Wizards enter Friday with their own health concerns: Washington was the last team to play the Philadelphia 76ers, who put their entire team in quarantine Thursday night in New York after learning of a positive COVID-19 test on their roster, per Charania.

Friday night's Celtics-Wizards matchup is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off.