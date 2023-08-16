Report: Treylon Burks diagnosed with LCL sprain

Treylon Burks and the Titans surely feared the worst when the receiver was carted off during a joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday. Teammates offered their well wishes after the session ended.

Their prayers were answered.

An MRI revealed only a lateral collateral ligament sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Burks should miss only a few weeks while rehabbing.

The 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft, Burks caught 33 passes for 444 yards with one touchdown in 11 games as a rookie.