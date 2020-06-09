Report: Trey Wingo in limbo at ESPN

Trey Wingo reportedly is in limbo.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that, as Wingo’s contract approaches expiration, he could end up being a man without a platform.

On the radio side, Wingo could be leaving the morning show he co-hosts with Mike Golic. Wingo had jumped to the morning shift from NFL Live, but that may not be an option, either.

Marchand has plenty of details on the various potential maneuverings and rearrangements on the radio and TV side at ESPN, where things could sound and look a lot different.

Wingo had a ubiquitous presence throughout the 2020 NFL draft, as the only person in ESPN’s studio while everyone else was patched in remotely.

