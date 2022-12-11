Report: Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist

The Bengals got a win over the Browns on Sunday, but one of their top defensive players reportedly picked up an injury on the way to the win.

NFL Media reports that Hendrickson broke his wrist during the 23-10 victory. Hendrickson played through the injury on Sunday, but he is expected to miss a few weeks as a result of the break.

Hendrickson was credited with one tackle on Sunday. He has 29 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles on the year.

Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Joseph Ossai, and Jeff Gunter will be available at defensive end while Hendrickson is out of the lineup.

