Report: Trevor Story's vaccination status nearly derailed Red Sox deal

Report: Trevor Story's vaccination status nearly derailed Sox deal

We now have an explanation for the three-day delay between Trevor Story agreeing to a six-year $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox and the team making the signing official.

After Story agreed to the multi-year pact Sunday morning, there were "concerns" the deal would fall apart because the All-Star infielder "was reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday.

Story agreed to get vaccinated Tuesday, per Passan, and the Red Sox introduced him at a press conference the following day.

If Story wasn't vaccinated at the start of the 2022 season, he wouldn't have been eligible to travel to Canada and play in Boston's 10 road games in Toronto against the American League East rival Blue Jays.

He also would have subject to Major League Baseball's stricter COVID policies for unvaccinated players, who must quarantine for at least 10 days after testing positive for the virus and at least five days if they're a "close contact" to someone on their team who tests positive.

Story didn't share his reasoning for deciding to get vaccinated now but confirmed he'll be able to travel to Toronto when the Red Sox face the Blue Jays on April 25.

"It's a very personal matter. Decisions like that are kept between me and my family," Story told Passan. "But with that being said, I'll be available for my teammates 162-plus. That's the main part."

Interestingly, Xander Bogaerts may have played a role in influencing Story's decision. The Red Sox shortstop, who also wasn't vaccinated last season but decided to get vaccinated this offseason, called Story this offseason to sell him on Boston, and it's possible the vaccine topic may have come up.

"He reached out to me, we talked on the phone for a little bit," Story said Wednesday during his press conference. "Those things stay between us, but he didn't have to do that.

"It just shows his character and speaks to the kind of guy that he is. He wants to win, and he wanted me to come here. That made me feel comfortable off the jump, but as far as what was actually said, I think that stays between us."

Passan noted that Story's isn't an isolated case, and that other teams have been wary of signing free agents who aren't vaccinated. It appears both Story and the Red Sox have resolved their concerns, however, and as a result, Boston will be at full strength when it faces a loaded Blue Jays squad in Toronto this season.