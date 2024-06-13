Report: Trevor Lawrence agrees to contract extension worth $55 million per year

The Jaguars have reached a deal with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a five-year contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal is worth $275 million with $142 million fully guaranteed and another $58 million guaranteed for injury. Lawrence's $55 million annual average matches Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the most per year at the position.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff signed an extension worth $53 million per year earlier this offseason.

Lawrence, 25, had two years left on his contract after the Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option last month.

He said earlier this month that it would be ideal to get a deal completed before the start of training camp, and the sides accomplished just that.

The Jaguars made Lawrence the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, and in three seasons, he has a 20-30 record as a starting quarterback with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022. He has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.