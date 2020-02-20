Report: Trent Williams will return to Redskins 'because of Ron Rivera'

Trent Williams did not take a single snap for the Redskins in 2019, but that will change in 2020 after a coaching change and an organizational overhaul.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network explained in his podcast that "the belief is Trent Williams is likely to return to Washington since they've cleaned house. A source told me outright Williams will return to Washington because of Ron Rivera."

Well, that's a gigantic turn of events from last year.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 campaign after a cancerous growth required surgery on his head. The seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle felt the Redskins medical staff did not properly diagnose or take care of the growth, and eventually, Williams lost trust in former team president Bruce Allen.

The situation was messy and personal, but Williams also pointed out he wants more guaranteed money in his contract. For 2020, his deal contains no guarantees, and perhaps that's the only hurdle remaining for Williams' return to Washington.

It's already been reported Williams and Rivera have talked and made positive momentum towards a reconciliation. Seems like things are moving along quite well on that track.

