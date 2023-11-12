Report: Trent Williams will play on Sunday

The 49ers offense will reportedly be getting a pair of starters back from injury on Sunday.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel said he'd be back against the Jaguars after missing the team's last two games due to a shoulder injury and the team confirmed that when he didn't get an injury designation for Sunday's game. Left tackle Trent Williams' return from an ankle injury was less certain as head coach Kyle Shanahan called him "real questionable" on Friday.

The 49ers brought Williams with them to Jacksonville and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams will start as the 49ers try to end a three-game losing streak.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is also listed as questionable due to a knee injury.