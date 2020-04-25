The Vikings were close on a deal with Washington for left tackle Trent Williams earlier Friday. Their second-round selection of Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland indicated that any deal was dead and talks were finished.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Williams nixed a trade to Minnesota.

“At some point over the course of today, Williams made it known he would rather not go to the Minnesota Vikings,” Rapoport said. “Essentially, that ended the trade right there.”

Who knows whether the sides would have completed a deal anyway, but it now is one less team interested in a trade for Williams.

John Keim of ESPN reports that other teams remain interested, but the 49ers’ interest is tied to whether Joe Staley retires to create a void at left tackle.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Rams coach Sean McVay both have worked with Williams, as Keim noted.

The Rams, though, would have to create cap room to enter the Williams’ bidding.

So, for now, the stalemate between Washington and Williams continues.

Report: Trent Williams declined trade to Minnesota originally appeared on Pro Football Talk