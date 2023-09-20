Report: Trent Brown gets revised contract with more incentives

The Patriots and offensive tackle Trent Brown have agreed to a reworked contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the team has added $2 million worth of incentives to the contract for this season, making his deal worth up to $13 million in total compensation.

Brown signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Patriots before the 2022 season, plus another $4.5 million in available incentives. He will make a $4 million base salary this season.

He still is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Brown, who missed Sunday night's Week 2 loss to the Dolphins with a concussion, is in his third season with the Patriots. He also has played for the 49ers, Patriots and Raiders.