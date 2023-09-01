Report: Tre’Quan Smith could miss third consecutive Week 1 game due to injury

The New Orleans Saints could be shorthanded in the receiving corps when they kick off with the Tennessee Titans next week. Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that veteran wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith underwent groin surgery this summer after a training camp injury, and he could still be on the mend when the Saints host Tennessee at the Caesars Superdome on Sept. 10.

Smith last practiced on Aug. 5, and he only recently returned to the team. Duncan adds that Smith traveled to Philadelphia to see Dr. William Myers, a specialist popular with NFL players who has treated many Saints standouts in the past. He’s still recovering from the procedure.

If Smith can’t go in Week 1, it will be his third consecutive regular season kickoff game missed with an injury — a 2022 shoulder injury kept him on the sidelines, as did a hamstring issue in 2021. Durability has been a concern for him over the years. Despite seeing few targets, he’s often asked to handle the dirty work as a blocker.

We’ll get a better idea of his availability when the Saints release their first injury report next week. Other receivers on the 53-man roster include Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed, Keith Kirkwood, and rookie draft pick A.T. Perry; the receiving corps is rounded out with returns specialist Lynn Bowden Jr., second-year utility player Jontre Kirklin, and Shaquan Davis (an undrafted rookie from South Carolina State) on the practice squad.

Remember, teams may only dress 48 of the 53 players on the roster for game days, not including a third quarterback, while activating two practice squad players. Smith might end up in that number if he doesn’t start the season on injured reserve, but the Saints will give him an opportunity to try and practice next week before making a decision.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire