Report: Tre McBride waived a day after argument at Bears facility

Wide receiver Tre McBride got waived by the Bears on Tuesday in a move that had some scratching their heads because McBride played 78 percent of the offensive snaps last Sunday and had several other weeks where he played a prominent role for the team.

On Wednesday, coach John Fox said the team was “just churning the roster,” but there may have been more to it than that. According to multiple reports, McBride and fellow wideout Josh Bellamy were involved in a heated argument that started in a meeting room before spilling into a hallway outside the media room. Fox wasn’t commenting on who was involved.

“I didn’t hear it, but I can just say that that happens on the sideline, that happens in meetings, that happens all the time,” Fox said, via the Chicago Tribune. “I just think that room is closer to y’all than I probably would have designed it. I think that’s par for the course in football. That’s not the first argument I’ve ever experienced.”

Bellamy didn’t play last week because of a concussion and returned to practice on Wednesday.