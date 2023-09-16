Report: Tre Harris out, Quinshon Judkins doubtful for Ole Miss against Georgia Tech

Ole Miss football appears as though it will be without two of its best players Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Wide receiver Tre Harris is out for the Rebels’ matchup with the Yellow Jackets and running back Quinshon Judkins is doubtful, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low.

Some injury issues for @OleMissFB on offense tonight against Georgia Tech. Sources tell ESPN that leading receiver Tre Harris is out for the game and that leading rusher Quinshon Judkins is doubtful after being limited in practice this week. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) September 16, 2023

Harris has been arguably Ole Miss’ most impactful offensive player in its first two games this season, with a team-leading 188 yards and five touchdowns on just eight receptions. In a 37-20 road victory last Saturday against then-No. 22 Tulane, the 6-foot-2 senior had a 31-yard touchdown catch.

After a stellar freshman season in which he rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns, Judkins has had an uneven start to the 2023 season. Though he has scored three touchdowns, he is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry after being held to 48 yards on 18 carries last week against Tulane.

Senior Jalen Knox is behind Harris on the depth chart. Knox has one catch for nine yards this season and had 1,031 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons at Missouri before transferring to Ole Miss.

REQUIRED READING: What channel is Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on today? Time, TV schedule for Rebels in Week 3

If Judkins is unable to go, senior Ulysses Bailey IV is next on the depth chart. Bailey has 27 yards on eight carries this season. Last season, his first with the Rebels after transferring from SMU, Bailey had 73 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia Tech has allowed 52 points in its first two games this season, including 39 points and 474 total yards in a season-opening loss against Louisville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Report: Tre Harris out, Quinshon Judkins doubtful vs. Georgia Tech