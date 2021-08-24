Report: Travis Etienne dealing with a Lisfranc injury, X-rays come back negative

After a slow Week 1 preseason start to his career, rookie running back Travis Etienne also didn’t have his best game during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. He only was able to register one carry for a yard and a three-yard reception before exiting the game with a foot injury that eventually put him in a walking boot afterward.

Of course, Etienne’s situation has left many fans concerned, and thanks to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, we have an update. While more testing will be required to determine how long he will be out, his X-rays came back negative, so the signs point to Etienne just having a sprain.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, spotted on crutches after the game, suffered a Lisfranc iniury and will have further tests today, source said. X-Rays were negative so the belief is it’s just a sprain. Exams today will determine how long he’s out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

Etienne, who was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in April, was brought onto the roster to add speed and explosiveness to the offense. However, there is now reason to be concerned as to whether or not he will be able to play in the team’s first regular season game. Still, this news could’ve been worse and Etienne should be able to help the Jags at some point in the regular season.

While he hasn’t garnered a lot of stats this preseason, it appears Etienne has simply been a victim of bad circumstances. His reception against the Saints could’ve led to a first-down had he not slipped and the target he received against the Cleveland Browns could’ve been a huge gain, but quarterback Gardner Minshew II overthrew him.

When considering all of these factors, fans will have to wait to see the true impact Etienne can make, but the focus now should be shifted towards getting healthy. The Jags have 19 days until their first regular season game against the Houston Texans, giving the rookie plenty of time to get right though more time could be needed.

We’ll be sure to provide updates on Etienne’s status as they come.