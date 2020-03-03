Report: Travis Benjamin won’t be back with Chargers

After struggling with injuries and playing sparingly the last two years with the Chargers, wide receiver Travis Benjamin will try to jumpstart his career elsewhere.

Benjamin and the Chargers have mutually agreed that he’ll hit free agency and not remain with the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Benjamin has had some big moments in his career, most notably a 966-yard season with the Browns in 2015, but last year he played in only five games and caught only six passes for 30 yards.

The Chargers are making a lot of changes this offseason, most notably moving on from longtime franchise quarterback Philip Rivers. Benjamin is another Chargers veteran who won’t be back.

