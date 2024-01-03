REPORT: Transfer portal QB Will Howard will make an official visit to Ohio State

The Will Howard drama in the transfer portal is hardly over. Howard, one of the quarterbacks on the open market in the portal, might not be a priority for USC anymore, given Miller Moss’s outstanding performance in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, but he still hasn’t chosen his landing spot for 2024.

He is definitely considering the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that Howard will indeed make an official visit to Ohio State, a not-very-surprising turn of events after the Buckeyes scored just three points in a woeful Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Ohio State lost quarterback Kyle McCord to the transfer portal. Notably, McCord transferred to Syracuse, not another high-end program. That in itself pointed to the limitations OSU faced at the position in 2023. When McCord’s backups were unable to do anything in the Cotton Bowl, that performance highlighted how greatly the Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day need to find a competent quarterback. Enter Howard, who looks like the increasingly likely choice for OSU, though not a stone-cold lock.

USC does still need a quarterback in the portal, though not a starter. The Trojans need a backup-quality quarterback who will be the QB2 to Miller Moss’s QB1.

Sources: Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard will take an official visit to Ohio State in the upcoming days, a sign of mutual interest between the parties. He’s visited both Miami and USC and is also considering the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/C50t4K9yGw — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2024

