Report: Trail Blazers acquire Rodney Hood from Cleveland

The Portland Trail Blazers are the latest team to take a crack at the NBA’s trade market.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers have acquired forward Rodney Hood for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and two future second-round picks.

Hood had to agree to trade to Blazers, because he had signed a one-year qualifying offer with Cavs. He was enthusiastic enough about joining Portland to waive his Bird Rights. Blazers could still re-sign him using an exception this summer. https://t.co/Lx59mSmTqy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2019





Hood has been averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists per game with the Cavaliers and has plenty to offer a contending team like Portland. The 26-year-old had been rumored to be available via trade for a few days now with reports linking him to teams all over the West.

Rodney Hood, left, drives past Washington’s Tomas Satoransky on Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Stauskas, meanwhile, is moving onto his fifth team since being drafted by the Kings with the eighth overall pick in 2014 while Baldwin was playing on a two-way contract.

Portland (32-20) is currently fourth in the Western Conference behind the Nuggets, Warriors and Thunder.

