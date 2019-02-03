Report: Trail Blazers acquire Rodney Hood from Cleveland
The Portland Trail Blazers are the latest team to take a crack at the NBA’s trade market.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers have acquired forward Rodney Hood for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and two future second-round picks.
Hood had to agree to trade to Blazers, because he had signed a one-year qualifying offer with Cavs. He was enthusiastic enough about joining Portland to waive his Bird Rights. Blazers could still re-sign him using an exception this summer. https://t.co/Lx59mSmTqy
Hood has been averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists per game with the Cavaliers and has plenty to offer a contending team like Portland. The 26-year-old had been rumored to be available via trade for a few days now with reports linking him to teams all over the West.
Stauskas, meanwhile, is moving onto his fifth team since being drafted by the Kings with the eighth overall pick in 2014 while Baldwin was playing on a two-way contract.
Portland (32-20) is currently fourth in the Western Conference behind the Nuggets, Warriors and Thunder.
