Report: Trail Blazers trading Josh Hart to Knicks for Cam Reddish

Josh Hart was pulled off the floor just moments before the Trail Blazers were set to tip on Wednesday night. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Josh Hart is headed to the New York Knicks.

The Portland Trail Blazers struck a deal with the Knicks minutes before they were set to tip off at the Moda Center on Wednesday night. Portland is sending Hart to the Knicks in exchange for forward Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a future first-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Blazers reportedly also will receive a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick that if it doesn't convey will become four future second-rounders.

The Knicks are trading Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round pick to the Blazers for Hart, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/whB5mS8lfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Hart was seen saying goodbye to teammates and was pulled off the floor just minutes before the game between the Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors was about to start on Wednesday night, though it wasn’t initially clear why.

Hart has averaged 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season, his first full one in Portland after landing there in a trade right at the deadline last year from the New Orleans Pelicans. The 27-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $37.9 million deal.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson found out the news after his Villanova jersey was retired Wednesday. Brunson, who played with Hart at Villanova, was shown the news on a cellphone and he celebrated immediately.

Reddish, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has averaged 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 20 games this season. The 23-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $19.3 million deal he first signed with the Atlanta Hawks, and has struggled to get consistent minutes through much of his time in the league. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.