Report: Trail Blazers to fully guarantee Carmelo Anthony's contract

When Carmelo Anthony signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, he did so on a non-guaranteed deal.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team is amending his contract to guarantee it for the remainder of the season.

So far, so good for Anthony in Portland

Since signing in Portland, Anthony has averaged 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point distance.

It’s a small sample size, but his shooting is a drastic improvement over his last full season in the NBA in 2017 that saw him shoot 40.4% from the field as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He won Western Conference Player of the Week honors last week, an award that came under criticism among outstanding performances from other players.

The Trail Blazers, who started the season 5-9 and signed Anthony amid multiple frontcourt injuries, have gone 4-4 since Anthony’s arrival.

His contract with Portland is a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum $2.16 million. Anthony has made an estimated $249 million in salary over the course of his NBA career.

