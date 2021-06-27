Report: Trail Blazers still plan to hire Chauncey Billups

The Blazers met with Chauncey Billups in Seattle on Wednesday, and they were convinced he was their choice after that meeting. But I’m told they continued their own internal investigation into those 97 charges throughout the day Thursday, throughout the day Friday before they offered him that job on Friday night.

And listen, Portland knows that Chauncey Billups had been vetted by a number of other organizations prior to this process, including the Clippers, who hired him as assistant coach last year, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who previously offered Chauncey Billups an elevated position of president of basketball operations. They didn’t rely on those probes.

And I’m told in their conversations with Chauncey Billups, he recounted his version of those events a number of times – including with Neil Olshey, their president of basketball operations, and their owner, Jody Allen – and that those aligned with what their investigation had found.

So, they’re continuing now to finish up a contract, finish up terms on a deal. And you can expect Billups to be introduced as the Blazers’ new coach as soon as early next week.