Report: Trail Blazers signing Seth Curry to 1+1 contract with $2.75M starting salary

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Shabazz Napier had a nice season as the Trail Blazers backup point guard, but they didn’t even extend him a qualifying offer $3,452,308.

Instead, luxury-tax-conscious Portland will sign a cheaper alternative – Seth Curry.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:


Curry missed all of last season with a leg injury. When healthy, the 27-year-old is a solid reserve. He shoots 3-pointers well and has just enough of an all-around to play point guard – a near necessity considering his 6-foot-2 height. He’ll slide behind Damian Lillard on the depth chart.

