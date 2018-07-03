Report: Trail Blazers signing Seth Curry to 1+1 contract with $2.75M starting salary

Shabazz Napier had a nice season as the Trail Blazers backup point guard, but they didn’t even extend him a qualifying offer $3,452,308.

Instead, luxury-tax-conscious Portland will sign a cheaper alternative – Seth Curry.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league source tells ESPN. Deal — which guarantees him $2.75M this year — includes a player option on second season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018





Curry missed all of last season with a leg injury. When healthy, the 27-year-old is a solid reserve. He shoots 3-pointers well and has just enough of an all-around to play point guard – a near necessity considering his 6-foot-2 height. He’ll slide behind Damian Lillard on the depth chart.