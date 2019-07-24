Report: Trail Blazers, Pau Gasol agree to 1-year deal

Pau Gasol will continue his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers will sign free agent Pau Gasol to a one-year deal, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.





Free agent Pau Gasol has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2019

Gasol, 39, reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs last season and joined the Milwaukee Bucks. He played only three games for them before undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. He told Wojnarowski earlier in July his recovery has been “smooth” and he expects to be ready for basketball activities in August.

The two-time NBA champion (from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers) will enter his 19th season. He averaged 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 30 games last season. It was a sharp drop from the 10.1 points he averaged the year prior and the higher double-digits he averaged throughout the first 14 years of his career.

Portland finished third in the Western Conference regular season standings and lost in the WC finals to the Golden State Warriors in four games. They’ll be in the mix again this season with the returning duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Gasol will be an experienced veteran presence and bench player as he goes for a third ring in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The Spain native is a six-time NBA all-star and 2002 NBA Rookie of the Year. He’s one of four players with more than 20,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career.

