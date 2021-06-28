The Trail Blazers were set on hiring Chauncey Billups as coach.

Even after significant backlash emerged to the decision.

Even after word leaked Damian Lillard could leave Portland due to that blowback.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups has reached agreement on a five-year deal to become the new coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2021

Deal includes a team option in fifth year, sources said. News conference on Tuesday in Portland. https://t.co/ONLd0fQHtF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2021

In 1997, a woman accused Billups – then a Celtics rookie – of rape. He denied it and was never charged criminally. He later settled a civil suit.

It’s difficult to handle now.

Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey and Billups will have an opportunity to explain themselves at a news conference Tuesday.

Billups had a successful playing career, showing many traits of a good head coach (leadership, basketball intelligence, ability to relate to the whole roster). He worked as a Clippers assistant this season and seemed like a logical candidate for promotion.

But, fairly or not, he’s beginning his head-coaching career under a cloud.

More on the Trail Blazers

Report: Damian Lillard could leave Trail Blazers due to blowback over Chauncey... Report: Trail Blazers still plan to hire Chauncey Billups Report: Chauncey Billups agrees to become next Blazers coach

Report: Trail Blazers agree to five-year contract with Chauncey Billups originally appeared on NBCSports.com