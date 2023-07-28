Report: Trai Turner out for the season after Saints training camp injury

Here’s an update on Trai Turner from New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Turner left Friday’s training camp practice with a leg injury after he got tangled up with another player during one-on-one drills, which Allen acknowledged in speaking with the media.

“Trai Turner injured his knee in practice, we’re in the process of determining exactly what that is,” Allen said, noting that other than some heat-related absences the Saints haven’t experienced any significant injuries. Some players like offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Cesar Ruiz were given the day off to rest, but neither of them are actively managing ailments.

Unfortunately, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Turner is out for the year with a torn quadriceps muscle. It’s a tough blow to a Saints offensive line that struggled to stay healthy a season ago, and which has already taken some losses — backup center Billy Price was released before camp started with an undisclosed non-football injury, and Turner was signed to replace him.

Hopefully Turner is able to enjoy a full and speedy recovery even if he won’t be playing this year. He’s an easy guy to root for as a New Orleans native and graduate of St. Augustine High School and LSU, who the Saints have coveted for a long time. We’ll wish him the best in recovery.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire